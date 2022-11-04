Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Research Coverage Started at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities lowered Luminar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.93.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.55. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.44.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.47% and a negative net margin of 832.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,450,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

