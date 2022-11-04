LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of LYB opened at $77.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average of $91.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

