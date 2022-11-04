LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYB. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $77.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.11. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,619,000 after purchasing an additional 143,147 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.