M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target Cut to $28.00

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.76% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

MDC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $31.50 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.71. 610,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 1.80. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 756.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 55.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 23.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 75.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

