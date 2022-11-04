M Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

M Partners restated their buy rating on shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BTO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.58.

Shares of BTO traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.19. 1,515,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.63. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.84 and a twelve month high of C$6.39. The stock has a market cap of C$4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$487.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 83,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total value of C$358,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,490,695 shares in the company, valued at C$15,044,895.45. In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 83,100 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total value of C$358,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,490,695 shares in the company, valued at C$15,044,895.45. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,619.20. Insiders sold a total of 105,321 shares of company stock worth $455,712 over the last three months.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

