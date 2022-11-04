MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 62,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 502,508 shares.The stock last traded at $14.53 and had previously closed at $13.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

MAG Silver Trading Up 9.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 181.90 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

