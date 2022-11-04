Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67.

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company controls 37,000 hectares of exploration rights in the mining friendly Santa Cruz province of Argentina. It also holds interest in the Great Northern and Viking projects located in Newfoundland and Labrador; and the Cape Spencer project located in New Brunswick.

