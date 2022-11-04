Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.43-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$753.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.90 million.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $110.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,561. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.79.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 71.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 811.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 34.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

