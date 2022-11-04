Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Price Target Raised to €1.85

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from €1.73 ($1.73) to €1.85 ($1.85) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mapfre from €1.52 ($1.52) to €1.60 ($1.60) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Mapfre Stock Performance

MPFRF stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Mapfre has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

About Mapfre

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

