Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.64

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$19.64 and last traded at C$19.67, with a volume of 158702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 504.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.53.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

