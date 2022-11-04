Marc N. Casper Sells 8,200 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of TMO traded up $8.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $526.97 and a 200 day moving average of $545.10. The company has a market cap of $194.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,334,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 34,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.