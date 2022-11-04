Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Increased by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for approximately 10.1% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Marriott International worth $33,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 24.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,761. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

