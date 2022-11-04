Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close.

MAR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of MAR traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,761. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International by 404.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,250,000 after purchasing an additional 167,299 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 65.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

