Mask Network (MASK) Trading 165% Higher This Week

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $208.91 million and $1.06 billion worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.42 or 0.00021259 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 165% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,640.33 or 0.31520718 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012311 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,229,163 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

