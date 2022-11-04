Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.8 %

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.87. The stock had a trading volume of 122,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,178. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.72. The company has a market capitalization of $304.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

