Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTCH. Loop Capital lowered Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 100,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 129.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $65.29. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $164.56.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 134.57% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,346,000 after acquiring an additional 216,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,353,000 after purchasing an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

