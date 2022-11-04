Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $42.63 on Thursday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $164.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 129.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 134.57% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Match Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

