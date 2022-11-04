Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. Mdex has a total market cap of $106.42 million and $17.97 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.08 or 0.31778897 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,172,442 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.