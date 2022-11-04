Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.30.
GETVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.50) to €5.90 ($5.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut Mediaset España Comunicación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance
GETVF stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. Mediaset España Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset España Comunicación (GETVF)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.