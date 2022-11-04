Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

GETVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.50) to €5.90 ($5.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut Mediaset España Comunicación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance

GETVF stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. Mediaset España Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

About Mediaset España Comunicación

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

See Also

