Medifast (NYSE:MED) Shares Gap Down to $103.38

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $103.38, but opened at $97.78. Medifast shares last traded at $106.30, with a volume of 3,567 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medifast in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.48 and a 200-day moving average of $152.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.59. Medifast had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 87.11%. The company had revenue of $453.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $498,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Medifast by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Medifast by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.