Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.92.

Membership Collective Group Stock Performance

Shares of MCG stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The company has a market cap of $268.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.23). Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 167.89%. The business had revenue of $243.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 227,891 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,839,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

