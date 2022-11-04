MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Issues Earnings Results

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25, RTT News reports. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.3 %

MELI opened at $870.88 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,711.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $872.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $840.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

