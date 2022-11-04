Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,520 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.37 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 101.78%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

