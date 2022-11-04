Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,765 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KYN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:KYN opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

