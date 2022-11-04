Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 141,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MAIN opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

