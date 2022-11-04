Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $235.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

