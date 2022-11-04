Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 429 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

