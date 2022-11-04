Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Up 9.9 %

MLAB traded up $14.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,720. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $861.83 million, a PE ratio of -540.28 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($1.05). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $724,075.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,758,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 30.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 13,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

