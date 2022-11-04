Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.45

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 1.45, but opened at 1.57. Meta Materials shares last traded at 1.49, with a volume of 132,117 shares traded.

Meta Materials Stock Up 7.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $563.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 3.05 million. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 877.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Materials

In other news, CEO Georgios Palikaras bought 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 0.96 per share, for a total transaction of 40,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,112,550.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 37.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,112,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Materials by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 286,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Materials by 21,845.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,488,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Meta Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 24,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at $1,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials

(Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.