Metahero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.88 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $26.78 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 30% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.42 or 0.01683969 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005799 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00025493 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000669 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00042656 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.56 or 0.01864701 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

