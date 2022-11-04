MGM Resorts International (MGM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on December 15th

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

MGM Resorts International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 72.5% annually over the last three years. MGM Resorts International has a payout ratio of 1.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $425,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $399,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

