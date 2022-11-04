MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.83.

NYSE MGM traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $32.84. 237,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,485. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

In other news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

