Michael de Villiers Sells 750,000 Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating) insider Michael de Villiers sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.03), for a total value of £22,500 ($26,014.57).

Michael de Villiers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael de Villiers purchased 500,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($17,343.05).

Ariana Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 2.90 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 4,627,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,148. The stock has a market cap of £33.14 million and a P/E ratio of 335.00. Ariana Resources plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.90 ($0.06). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.37.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company also explores for silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

