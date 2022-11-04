Michael Jr. Massood Buys 2,908 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) Director Michael Jr. Massood bought 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,759.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,301.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CLBK opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Financial

About Columbia Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 134.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 61.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 30.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

