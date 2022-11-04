Michael Jr. Massood Buys 2,908 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) Director Michael Jr. Massood bought 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,759.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,301.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Columbia Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CLBK opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $22.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Institutional Trading of Columbia Financial
About Columbia Financial
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
