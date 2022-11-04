Michael Robert Katz Sells 1,472 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Voya Financial stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.96. 1,057,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.18. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

