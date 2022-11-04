MiL.k (MLK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $71.39 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001551 BTC on popular exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $71.39 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

