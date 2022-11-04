Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.90. 237,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,889. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.75.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

