Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Trading Down 2.7%

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.50 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.06). Approximately 18,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 6,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.09).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £196.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,543.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

