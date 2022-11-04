Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. Mint shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 23,100 shares traded.

Mint Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$9.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Mint Company Profile

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.

