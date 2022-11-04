Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Purchases C$46,200.00 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,060,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$865,446.54.

Mirasol Resources Price Performance

MRZ stock opened at C$0.53 on Friday. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

