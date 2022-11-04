Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.03 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.91 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000913 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

