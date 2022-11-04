Mirror Protocol Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.08 or 0.31778897 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

