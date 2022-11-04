Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. 76,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.12 million, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $179.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mistras Group

About Mistras Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,313,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 88,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 218,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 486,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.