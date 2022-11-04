Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Mistras Group Stock Performance
NYSE:MG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. 76,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.12 million, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.68.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $179.03 million for the quarter.
About Mistras Group
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
