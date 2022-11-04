MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Citigroup

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MKSI. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $68.35 and a 1-year high of $181.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

