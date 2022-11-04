MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Citigroup

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MKSI. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.
MKS Instruments Price Performance
Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $68.35 and a 1-year high of $181.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.72.
MKS Instruments Company Profile
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.
