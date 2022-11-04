MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Cowen

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MKSI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI opened at $69.17 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $68.35 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $103.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

