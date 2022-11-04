MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Cowen

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.89% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MKSI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.
MKS Instruments Stock Performance
MKSI opened at $69.17 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $68.35 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $103.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments
MKS Instruments Company Profile
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.
