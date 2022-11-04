MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.
MKS Instruments Stock Down 13.5 %
NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $69.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.72. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $68.35 and a 52 week high of $181.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
MKS Instruments Company Profile
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.
