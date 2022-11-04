MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 13.5 %

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $69.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.72. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $68.35 and a 52 week high of $181.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $784,275,000 after buying an additional 168,727 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,655,000 after purchasing an additional 802,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,984,000 after purchasing an additional 36,586 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,853,000 after purchasing an additional 57,707 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

