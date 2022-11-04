Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,026,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Moderna comprises approximately 9.8% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $432,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Moderna by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 402,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.7% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.5% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 59.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $9.01 on Friday, reaching $156.51. The stock had a trading volume of 112,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.81. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $6,891,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,424,176.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 571,048 shares of company stock worth $79,186,502. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.