Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.79.

Momentive Global Price Performance

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Insider Transactions at Momentive Global

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 35.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $29,398.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,099.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $29,398.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,099.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $143,672.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,031.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,983 shares of company stock worth $496,147. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

