Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,594,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,401 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $99,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

MDLZ traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,360. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

