Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.30. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

